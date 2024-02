Lycksell was reassigned to AHL Lehigh Valley on Thursday, per CapFriendly.

Lycksell has played just one of the Flyers' seven games since the All-Star break, so it's no surprise his time with the big club has run out for now. Tyson Foerster (lower body) may also be nearing a return, which would mean the Flyers won't need an extra depth forward around.