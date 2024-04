Lycksell was reassigned to AHL Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.

Lycksell supplied a goal and five points in 18 appearances with the Flyers in 2023-24. He also has 19 goals and 38 points in 36 outings with Lehigh Valley. Philadelphia's season is over, but Lycksell will link back up with the team for training camp to compete for a bottom-six roster spot.