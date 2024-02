Lycksell was recalled from AHL Lehigh Valley on Sunday.

Lycksell has 18 goals and 32 points across 34 AHL appearances this season. The 24-year-old forward also has one assist in five NHL outings during the 2023-24 campaign. Lycksell's call-up doesn't bode well for the status of Travis Konecny (upper body) ahead of Sunday's contest against Pittsburgh.