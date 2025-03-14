Lycksell had two assists Thursday in a 4-3 shootout win over Tampa Bay.

Lycksell really benefited from playing with Bobby Brink, who had a three-point game after being shifted to play with him and Ryan Poehling. He has three assists in his last two games, but his fantasy value remains very limited. Lycksell is a decent role player in the bottom six, but his game is relatively quiet. He doesn't deliver much offense, and he also doesn't offer much by way of secondary categories (four blocks, three hits and five shots; nine games).