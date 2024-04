Eklind inked a one-year, entry-level contract with Philadelphia on Monday.

Eklind notched 17 goals and 11 assists in 48 games for Swedish club Lulea HF this season. The winger's one-year deal will kick off with the 2024-25 campaign, so look for him to get an extended look during training camp ahead of next season, though he is far from a lock to secure a spot on the 23-man roster for Opening Night.