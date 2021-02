The Flyers placed Lindblom (COVID-19 protocols) on non-roster injured reserve Thursday, per CapFriendly.

Lindblom has resided in the protocol since Friday, as he's one of six Flyers players in the protocol. The Swede has been decent prior to his addition, producing four points in 13 games. Lindblom will need to be added back onto the roster before he's eligible to play in game action again.