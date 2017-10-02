Play

Lindblom was assigned to AHL Lehigh Valley on Sunday.

Lindblom got a chance to compete for a top-six role during training camp, but he did not show enough to make the cut and was ultimately beaten out by fellow rookie Nolan Patrick. While Lindblom will not open the year with the Flyers, it seems likely he will get a chance to show what he can do with the club at some point this season.

