Flyers' Oskar Lindblom: Bags team-leading ninth goal
Lindblom scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Islanders.
Lindblom's goal, his team-high ninth of the year, gave the Flyers a 3-0 lead 12:20 into the second period. While that lead eventually evaporated, it was another productive night for Lindblom. The 23-year-old has eight points (3g, 5a) in nine November games after an eight-point October. He's tracking to obliterate the 17 goals and 33 points he registered in 81 games last season.
More News
-
Flyers' Oskar Lindblom: Supplies assist in shootout win•
-
Flyers' Oskar Lindblom: On career pace•
-
Flyers' Oskar Lindblom: Tallies seventh goal•
-
Flyers' Oskar Lindblom: Opens scoring with fifth goal•
-
Flyers' Oskar Lindblom: Scores and adds helper in win•
-
Flyers' Oskar Lindblom: Picks up third goal of year•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.