Lindblom scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Islanders.

Lindblom's goal, his team-high ninth of the year, gave the Flyers a 3-0 lead 12:20 into the second period. While that lead eventually evaporated, it was another productive night for Lindblom. The 23-year-old has eight points (3g, 5a) in nine November games after an eight-point October. He's tracking to obliterate the 17 goals and 33 points he registered in 81 games last season.