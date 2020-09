According to coach Alain Vigneault, Lindblom (illness) will participate in warmups ahead of Tuesday's Game 5, but he's likely still a few days away from returning to game action.

The Flyers are facing elimination Tuesday, but if they're able to pull off a win, it's possible Lindblom will be ready to return before Philadelphia's second-round series with the Islanders comes to an end. The 24-year-old winger hasn't played since being diagnosed with Ewing's sarcoma in December.