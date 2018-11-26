Lindblom doesn't have any points with just six shots on net in the last five games.

So much for the hot streak. Lindblom posted two goals and eight points with a plus-8 rating in seven games from the end of October to Nov. 13, but since then, he's gone silent with no points in the last five. It's not surprising to see young players go through extreme hot and cold stretches, but it does make him hard to trust in redraft leagues. Lindblom is probably best suited for dynasty owners only right now.