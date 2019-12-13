Play

Lindblom has been diagnosed with Ewing's sarcoma and is expected to miss the remainder of the 2019-20 campaign, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

Lindblom's hockey career will be placed on the back burner as he turns his focus to battling his illness. The 23-year-old Swede will likely be placed on long-term injured reserve for the remainder of the season.

