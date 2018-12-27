Flyers' Oskar Lindblom: Dry spell continues
Lindblom has seen his scoring drought reach 10 games, as he has no points and a minus-5 rating during that stretch.
The 22-year-old hasn't posted a point this month but the most glaring statistic is his shots. He is averaging just over one shot on goal per contest (11 shots in 10 games) in December. So despite the scoring drought, Lindblom still has a shooting percentage more than three points higher than last season. Lindblom isn't roster-worthy in any standard leagues.
