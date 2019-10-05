Lindblom scored a power-play goal and fired a team-leading five shots on net in Philadelphia's 4-3 win over Chicago on Friday.

Lindblom benefited from a fortunate bounce on his second-period goal, when his snap shot from the left circle ricocheted off a Chicago defenseman and into the net. Still, the 23-year-old had an active night, tying for a game high with five shots on goal. He scored 17 goals last year in his first full NHL season.