Flyers' Oskar Lindblom: Finds the net on power play
Lindblom scored a power-play goal and fired a team-leading five shots on net in Philadelphia's 4-3 win over Chicago on Friday.
Lindblom benefited from a fortunate bounce on his second-period goal when his snap shot from the left circle ricocheted off a Chicago defenseman and into the net. Still, the 23-year-old had an active night, tying for a game high with five shots on goal. He scored 17 goals last year in his first full NHL season.
