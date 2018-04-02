Flyers' Oskar Lindblom: Flaunts deft passing skills in win
Lindblom recorded a beautiful assist in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Bruins on Sunday.
Lindblom stalled at the high slot and slid the puck toward fellow rookie Nolan Patrick for his third apple of the season. The Swede has enjoyed some glory moments in the infancy of his NHL career, and fantasy owners shouldn't overlook the fact that he seized a power-play role right out of the gate. Lindblom should be highly owned in keeper pools, but he's also sneaking into consideration for the late rounds of redraft leagues.
