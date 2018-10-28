Flyers' Oskar Lindblom: Going silent this week
Lindblom has gone three straight games without a point and has only one shot on goal during that stretch.
The 22-year-old has already matched his goal total from last season with two, but those are his only points in 10 games. He hasn't gotten many shots either lately, and even if he starts to, his 13.3 shooting percentage is probably going to drop significantly. All in all, Lindblom can be left on the waiver wire in all re-draft leagues.
More News
-
Flyers' Oskar Lindblom: Scoring at high rate•
-
Flyers' Oskar Lindblom: Tallies Flyers' first score•
-
Flyers' Oskar Lindblom: Tallies three points•
-
Flyers' Oskar Lindblom: Sent down for playoff run•
-
Flyers' Oskar Lindblom: Flaunts deft passing skills in win•
-
Flyers' Oskar Lindblom: Scores against Caps•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.