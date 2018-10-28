Lindblom has gone three straight games without a point and has only one shot on goal during that stretch.

The 22-year-old has already matched his goal total from last season with two, but those are his only points in 10 games. He hasn't gotten many shots either lately, and even if he starts to, his 13.3 shooting percentage is probably going to drop significantly. All in all, Lindblom can be left on the waiver wire in all re-draft leagues.