Flyers' Oskar Lindblom: Going through scoring drought
Lindblom has one assist and no goals with a minus-4 rating in the last 10 games.
The 22-year-old was ahead of his rookie season's scoring pace through the first quarter of 2018-19, but his recent dry spell perfectly proves why it's dangerous to judge too heavily on small sample sizes. Lindblom has practically disappointed recently, as he has not only posted one assist but just 14 shots on goal in the last 10 contests. And somehow, five of those 14 shots came on one night. Lindblom only has value in dynasty leagues.
