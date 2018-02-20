Lindblom was recalled from AHL Lehigh Valley on Monday.

Last season Lindblom helped Brynas IF make their run to the SHL finals, posting 47 points (22 assists, 25 goals) in 52 games -- the fourth best points pace in the entire SHL -- and has spent this season adjusting to North American hockey, notching 34 points (16 goals, 18 assists) in 54 games in the minors. Although with the Flyers' offense in sync lately, it's unlikely he gets a spot in the top six despite his offensive potential. Lindblom still boasts a strong two-way game despite needing to work on his skating, and could earn playing time immediately over Dale Weise or Jori Lehtera.