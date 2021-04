Lindblom scored a goal on his only shot Tuesday in a 6-4 loss to the Devils.

Lindblom got the Flyers on the board 5:29 into the second period, staying with a loose puck in front and jamming it past MacKenzie Blackwood to cut New Jersey's lead to 3-1. It was the first of three straight goals for the Flyers, who battled back twice to tie the game in the final stanza. Lindblom has picked up two goals in his last three games and now has 13 points on the year.