Lindblom has completed the NHL's mandatory self-quarantine and rejoined the team, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Lindblom didn't provide many details about his timetable to return after he was diagnosed with Ewing's sarcoma in December, but the Swedish forward expressed how much it meant to him to be with his teammates after recovering from the illness. He'll likely ease back into workouts and on-ice training, but it'll likely be a while before he suits up for a game again.