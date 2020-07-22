Lindblom (illness) signed a three-year, $9 million contract extension with the Flyers on Wednesday.

Lindblom was having a breakout season of sorts before being diagnosed with Ewing's sarcoma in December and subsequently missing the remainder of the campaign, picking up 11 goals and 18 points while skating in a top-six role through the first 30 games of 2019-10. The 23-year-old winger won't be available for this year's expanded playoffs, but he's already been skating on his own, and he's expected to be 100 percent healthy when next season's training camp gets underway, whenever that may be. He'll be a sneaky good pick in the later rounds of next year's fantasy drafts as an under-the-radar player with 30-goal and 50-point upside.