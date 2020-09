Lindblow (illness) is on the ice for warmups and will play in Thursday's Game 6 against the Islanders.

This is monumental news for the Swede, who was diagnosed with Ewing's sarcoma in December, and will make his first return to the lineup since Dec. 7. The 24-year-old winger may be a bit rusty in his return to the ice, and he's expected to handle a bottom-six role in his return to the lineup.