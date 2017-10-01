Flyers' Oskar Lindblom: May not survive final cuts
Lindblom may be left off the Opening Night roster, The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
It's not official yet -- and won't be until GM Ron Hextall announces his final two cuts -- but Lindblom reportedly lined up with the extras at practice Saturday, while Taylor Leier assumed a spot on the fourth line. Still, Lindblom possesses a great deal of long-term upside, having collected 47 points (22 goals, 25 assists) to complement a plus-16 rating in the competitive Swedish Hockey League last season, playing for Brynas IF Gavle. Especially if you have Lindblom in redraft leagues, this will be worth tracking to see how it all shakes out.
