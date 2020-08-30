Lindblom (illness) is expected to take warmups Sunday, although it's unclear if he'll play in Game 4 versus the Islanders, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Lindblom was pictured preparing for the game, and his jersey was hung up in his locker as if he would at least take warmups. This is encouraging news for the forward that rejoined the team on the ice Aug. 18 for the first time since being diagnosed with Ewing's sarcoma in December. Even if Lindblom doesn't play Sunday, it's reasonable to believe he'll be back in the lineup soon.