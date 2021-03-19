Lindblom scored a pair of goals on three shots in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Islanders.

Lindblom lit the lamp in each of Philadelphia's first two games of the year back in mid-January but had gone cold ever since. He finally broke through Thursday, banging home a rebound 2:26 into the second period to end his 21-game goal drought. He wasn't done, hammering a one-timer from a sharp angle with 2:22 left in regulation to snap a 3-3 tie. Lindblom fired 17 goals in his first full NHL campaign in 2018-19, then he scored 11 in only 30 games last year, but he has not been to come near those levels of productivity so far this season.