Lindblom scored a power-play goal and registered three shots and two hits in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Canucks.

Lindblom's goal at 14:58 of the third period would ultimately force overtime. The Swedish winger has a point in each of the Flyers' three games this season (two goals, one helper), to go with 10 shots on goal. He had 33 points in 81 contests last year and could be a candidate to break the 40-point barrier in 2019-20.