Flyers' Oskar Lindblom: Notches helper Tuesday
Lindblom tallied an assist during Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Capitals.
Lindblom has failed to produce despite getting bumped up to the second line, with Tuesday's helper being his only point in the last 18 games. The 23-year-old Swede is up to a career-high four goals and 11 points in 41 games in his sophomore season, but his fantasy value is better suited to deeper leagues and dynasty formats for the time being.
More News
-
Flyers' Oskar Lindblom: Dry spell continues•
-
Flyers' Oskar Lindblom: Going through scoring drought•
-
Flyers' Oskar Lindblom: Cooling off again•
-
Flyers' Oskar Lindblom: Playing better in November•
-
Flyers' Oskar Lindblom: Provides two helpers in loss•
-
Flyers' Oskar Lindblom: Scores two points Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...