Lindblom tallied an assist during Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Capitals.

Lindblom has failed to produce despite getting bumped up to the second line, with Tuesday's helper being his only point in the last 18 games. The 23-year-old Swede is up to a career-high four goals and 11 points in 41 games in his sophomore season, but his fantasy value is better suited to deeper leagues and dynasty formats for the time being.