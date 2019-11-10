Flyers' Oskar Lindblom: On career pace
Lindblom scored his eighth goal of the season in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Maple Leafs.
At this point, Lindblom has 13 points, including eight goals, in 16 games. The young winger is on pace for his first 67-point season. Make sure you have Lindblom active.
