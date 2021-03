Lindblom scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Monday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Lindblom tapped in a perfect tape-to-tape feed by Claude Giroux on the doorstep, breaking a scoreless tie 12:03 into the second period. Lindblom has found the back of the net three times in the last three games after having endured a two-month goal-scoring drought. The 24-year-old has 10 points in 26 games in 2020-21.