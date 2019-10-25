Flyers' Oskar Lindblom: Opens scoring with fifth goal
Lindblom scored a goal on his only shot Thursday in a 4-1 win over Chicago.
Lindblom finished off a 2-on-1 rush 13 minutes into the first period to get the Flyers on the board first. The 23-year-old is off to a productive start so far in 2019-20, finding the net five times in eight games and totaling seven points. His early-season shooting percentage (23.5) is bound to level off at some point, but he's got a chance to top the 17 goals he scored in 2018-19, which was his first full NHL season.
