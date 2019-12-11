Flyers' Oskar Lindblom: Out with upper-body injury
Lindblom will not suit up for Wednesday's game against the Avalanche due to an upper-body injury, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Lindblom's absence will leave a significant hole up front for a Flyers squad that had been clicking offensively recently, tallying four or more goals in four of their last five games. The expected length of his absence has yet to be revealed, so it's best to consider the third-year winger questionable for Saturday's contest versus the Wild until more information surfaces. David Kase will replace him Wednesday.
