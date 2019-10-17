Lindblom scored a goal on his lone shot and was minus-2 in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Oilers.

Lindblom rounded on the scoring in Wednesday's game when he deflected a Jakub Voracek shot late in the third period. It was the third goal of the year for Lindblom, who has found the scoresheet in four of his first five games this season. His early-season pace gives him a good shot to surpass the 33 points he amassed in 81 games last season.