Flyers' Oskar Lindblom: Picks up third goal of year
Lindblom scored a goal on his lone shot and was minus-2 in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Oilers.
Lindblom rounded on the scoring in Wednesday's game when he deflected a Jakub Voracek shot late in the third period. It was the third goal of the year for Lindblom, who has found the scoresheet in four of his first five games this season. His early-season pace gives him a good shot to surpass the 33 points he amassed in 81 games last season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.