Flyers' Oskar Lindblom: Playing better in November
Lindblom has two goals and eight points with a plus-7 rating in the last nine games.
The 22-year-old isn't as hot as those numbers suggest, as he only has one assist in the last four contests, but still, Lindblom is playing a lot better right now than he did in October. He has four goals and 10 points in 20 games this season, which is already more than the six points he recorded in 23 games last season. All owners should have an eye on him, and Lindblom should be on a roster in all keeper formats.
