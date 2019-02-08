Flyers' Oskar Lindblom: Playing well
Lindblom has three goals and six points with a plus-4 rating in the last eight games.
The 22-year-old is one of many Flyers playing much better lately, helping the team win eight straight before Thursday's loss. Lindblom didn't record a point in the defeat, but he did post three more shots on goal. He has seven goals and 18 points with a minus-2 rating and 84 shots on net in 53 games this season.
More News
-
Flyers' Oskar Lindblom: Scores lone goal in win•
-
Flyers' Oskar Lindblom: Turns in rare two-point showing•
-
Flyers' Oskar Lindblom: Notches helper Tuesday•
-
Flyers' Oskar Lindblom: Dry spell continues•
-
Flyers' Oskar Lindblom: Going through scoring drought•
-
Flyers' Oskar Lindblom: Cooling off again•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...