Lindblom has three goals and six points with a plus-4 rating in the last eight games.

The 22-year-old is one of many Flyers playing much better lately, helping the team win eight straight before Thursday's loss. Lindblom didn't record a point in the defeat, but he did post three more shots on goal. He has seven goals and 18 points with a minus-2 rating and 84 shots on net in 53 games this season.