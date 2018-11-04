Flyers' Oskar Lindblom: Provides two helpers in loss
Lindblom notched a pair of assists Saturday, helping his team earn a point in a 4-3 overtime loss to San Jose.
Lindblom now has five points in his past three games, and four of them have come via helpers. That's much more sustainable than his 14.3 shooting percentage, and he's worth a look in daily formats for as long as he's producing at this level.
