Lindblom logged 15:11 of ice time (1:25 with the man advantage) during Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win against Montreal.

This was the 21-year-old Swede's NHL debut. He posted 41 points -- 18 goals -- through 62 games in the AHL dating back to last year, and he also had a standout showing in the SHL with 22 tallies and 25 helpers over 52 games last season. His most frequent linemates at five-on-five during Tuesday's game were Scott Laughton and Michael Raffl, but receiving power-play time is definitely encouraging. Additionally, if Travis Konecny (foot) is forced to miss time, Lindblom could see more favorable minutes. It's still likely best to take a wait-and-see approach in most fantasy settings, though.