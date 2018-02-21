Flyers' Oskar Lindblom: Receives power-play looks against Habs
Lindblom logged 15:11 of ice time (1:25 with the man advantage) during Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win against Montreal.
This was the 21-year-old Swede's NHL debut. He posted 41 points -- 18 goals -- through 62 games in the AHL dating back to last year, and he also had a standout showing in the SHL with 22 tallies and 25 helpers over 52 games last season. His most frequent linemates at five-on-five during Tuesday's game were Scott Laughton and Michael Raffl, but receiving power-play time is definitely encouraging. Additionally, if Travis Konecny (foot) is forced to miss time, Lindblom could see more favorable minutes. It's still likely best to take a wait-and-see approach in most fantasy settings, though.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...