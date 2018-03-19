Flyers' Oskar Lindblom: Scores against Caps
Lindblom scored a goal and logged 12:52 of ice time during Sunday's 6-3 win over Washington.
The rookie winger has now registered a point in consecutive games after missing the scoresheet in each of his first 12 NHL contests. He's been skating on an intriguing line with Nolan Patrick and Jakub Voracek at five-on-five, so there's potential for Lindblom to continue posting respectable offensive numbers moving forward. Don't forget the 21-year-old Swede has already proven himself as a solid scorer in both the SHL and AHL.
