Flyers' Oskar Lindblom: Scores and adds helper in win
Lindblom scored an even-strength goal and dished out a power-play assist during Monday's 6-2 win over Vegas.
Lindblom has his first multi-point performance of the 2019-20 season. He now has four goals and two assists on the year. Half of Lindblom's points this season have come with the man advantage, so expect to see a lot more of him when Philly goes on the power play.
