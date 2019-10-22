Lindblom scored an even-strength goal and dished out a power-play assist during Monday's 6-2 win over Vegas.

Lindblom has his first multi-point performance of the 2019-20 season. He now has four goals and two assists on the year. Half of Lindblom's points this season have come with the man advantage, so expect to see a lot more of him when Philly goes on the power play.