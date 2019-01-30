Flyers' Oskar Lindblom: Scores lone goal in win
Lindblom lit the lamp in Tuesday's 1-0 win over the Rangers.
Lindblom opened the scoring by picking up a rebound and sending a backhand shot into the net just 1:40 into the first frame. This was the game's only goal so it went down as the game-winner, and he now has six goals and 16 points through 49 contests.
