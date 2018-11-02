Flyers' Oskar Lindblom: Scores two points Thursday
Lindblom found the twine to end a five-game drought and set up a goal in a 5-2 win over the Kings on Thursday.
First, the good news: Lindblom is still getting a solid amount of ice time, skating 14:18 in Thursday's contest. However, the winger has just five points and his shooting percentage of 14.3 percent will not last. Lindblom should be on most dynasty rosters and feel free to take a chance in daily leagues if he's at a good price, but otherwise, he's not worth a spot in most formats.
