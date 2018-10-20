Lindblom has two goals and 14 shots on goal, albeit with a minus-3 rating through seven games this season.

The 22-year-old only had two goals in 23 games last season, so his scoring rate is on the upswing. However, his shooting percentage probably isn't going to stay at 14.3 percent, and he's been a liability through seven games in the plus-minus category. While it will be interesting to see how Lindblom does in his first full season, for now, he's most useful in dynasty leagues.