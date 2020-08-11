Lindblom (illness) has entered the bubble in Toronto and is currently going through the NHL's mandatory self-quarantine, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Lindblom hasn't practiced with the Flyers since he was diagnosed with Ewing's sarcoma in December, so he'll undoubtedly need some time to get back up to speed following his self-quarantine, but the fact that he may be available at all during these playoffs is miraculous in and of itself. The 23-year-old winger picked up 11 goals and 18 points through the first 30 games of the regular season before being diagnosed with his illness.