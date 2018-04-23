Lindblom was loaned to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms of the AHL on Monday.

A 2018 AHL All-Star, Lindblom will be a welcome addition to a Phantoms team that is currently even in their series with Providence after two games. Despite being just 21 years old and having 23 NHL contests under his belt, Lindblom is a proven scorer in the professional ranks, logging 47 points in 52 games with Brynas of the Swedish Hockey League in 2016-17 and 34 points over 54 contests in Lehigh Valley this season.