Lindblom posted a minus-3 rating in a 3-1 loss to the Canadiens on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old has experienced a strong offensive season, but the points have dried up the last few games, and it's led to some ugly numbers in the plus/minus department. Lindblom owns a minus-7 rating in the last four games. Overall, he has 13 goals and 28 points with a minus-6 rating in 72 games this season.