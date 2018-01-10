Flyers' Oskar Lindblom: Steady pace in minors
Lindblom has 12 goals and 26 points through 37 games for AHL Lehigh Valley.
Lindblom started training camp this season in a top-six role with fellow youngster Nolan Patrick, but he couldn't impress enough to make the final cuts. He's currently tied for second on his squad in points, but with the Flyers beginning to figure things out, it may be a while before he gets the call up to the big club. His minor-league stats speak for themselves, though, so he'll get his shot soon enough.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...