Lindblom has 12 goals and 26 points through 37 games for AHL Lehigh Valley.

Lindblom started training camp this season in a top-six role with fellow youngster Nolan Patrick, but he couldn't impress enough to make the final cuts. He's currently tied for second on his squad in points, but with the Flyers beginning to figure things out, it may be a while before he gets the call up to the big club. His minor-league stats speak for themselves, though, so he'll get his shot soon enough.