Flyers' Oskar Lindblom: Still sidelined
Lindblom (upper body) won't play Saturday against Minnesota, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The Flyers have yet to release a projected timetable for Lindblom's recovery, but he'll need to return to practice before he'll be considered an option to rejoin the lineup, so he can be considered out indefinitely until that occurs. David Kase will continue to round out Philadelphia's depth up front until Lindblom's given the green light.
More News
-
Flyers' Oskar Lindblom: Out with upper-body injury•
-
Flyers' Oskar Lindblom: Bags team-leading ninth goal•
-
Flyers' Oskar Lindblom: Supplies assist in shootout win•
-
Flyers' Oskar Lindblom: On career pace•
-
Flyers' Oskar Lindblom: Tallies seventh goal•
-
Flyers' Oskar Lindblom: Opens scoring with fifth goal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.