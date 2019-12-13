Lindblom (upper body) won't play Saturday against Minnesota, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The Flyers have yet to release a projected timetable for Lindblom's recovery, but he'll need to return to practice before he'll be considered an option to rejoin the lineup, so he can be considered out indefinitely until that occurs. David Kase will continue to round out Philadelphia's depth up front until Lindblom's given the green light.