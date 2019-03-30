Lindblom has one goal and four points with a minus-7 rating in the last 14 games.

Overall, it's been a decent first full NHL season for Lindblom, but he isn't ending it on a high note. He's struggled to add any offense in March, and his plus-minus has taken a nosedive. He was a plus-1 player at the end of February, but is now firmly below the even line. Lindblom has 13 goals and 29 points with a minus-6 rating in 76 games this season.