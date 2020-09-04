Lindblom (illness) was held off the scoresheet but logged 17:30 of ice time and had two hits in Thursday's 5-4 double-overtime win over the Islanders in Game 6.

Lindblom was back in action for the first time since Dec. 7, making his return from a Ewing's sarcoma diagnosis in December. He was immediately placed on the Flyers' power-play unit and played three-and-a-half minutes with the man advantage. Lindblom's stat line Thursday was rather irrelevant; the fact that he was even back in the lineup undoubtedly provided the Flyers with an emotional lift. The 24-year-old had 11 goals in 30 regular-season games prior to falling ill and adds another offensive weapon to the Flyers lineup heading into Game 7 on Saturday.