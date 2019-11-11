Flyers' Oskar Lindblom: Supplies assist in shootout win
Lindblom picked up an assist, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 3-2 shootout win over the Bruins.
Lindblom set up Travis Konecny for the game's opening goal in the first period. The helper continues a remarkable start for the Swedish winger, who has 14 points in 17 games in his third campaign. He's added 38 shots on goal and 19 hits, providing a little supplemental value outside of the regular scoring categories.
