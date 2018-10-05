Flyers' Oskar Lindblom: Tallies Flyers' first score
Lindblom scored the Flyers' first goal of the season in a 5-2 victory over the Golden Knights on Thursday.
The Golden Knights actually scored first, but Lindblom got the Flyers on the board about halfway through the first period. It was the first of five straight goals for the Flyers. Lindblom played well during the preseason, and he's now carrying that into the games that matter. Definitely keep an eye on him in deeper leagues.
